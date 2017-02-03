Wolf to deliver budget address Tuesday Updated at
When Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address Tuesday, he faces yet another year of billion-dollar deficits and few politically viable options to fill the gap. The Democratic governor will not seek an increase in state income and sales taxes to address the large deficit, since the Republican-controlled Legislature rebuffed his previous efforts to do so during his first two years in office.
