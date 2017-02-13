Winds cause damage, cut power in the ...

Winds cause damage, cut power in the Valley

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Winds toppled a canopy over the Sunoco gas station on East Washington Street in New Castle just before 10 p.m., damaging a gas pump. At one point, around 500 homes and businesses were without power in Mercer County, the majority of those in Shenango Township.

