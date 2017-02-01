Whata s Happening: Week of Feb. 1
Christ United Methodist Church Nursery School will hold an open house at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Visit the classrooms, talk with teachers, and see what a typical day is like. For more information, contact Nancy Osman at 412-854-4310 ext.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|1 hr
|The truth
|2
|Trump it up!
|1 hr
|BIG Pork
|9
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|4 hr
|Sam Houston
|28
|Let's fix our country once and for all
|4 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|America Held Hostage.
|6 hr
|MarkJ-
|36
|Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c...
|Tue
|Team Trump
|2
|Wall being built
|Tue
|Voted Trump
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC