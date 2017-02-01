Whata s Happening: Week of Feb. 1

Whata s Happening: Week of Feb. 1

Christ United Methodist Church Nursery School will hold an open house at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Visit the classrooms, talk with teachers, and see what a typical day is like. For more information, contact Nancy Osman at 412-854-4310 ext.

