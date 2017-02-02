Well-cared-for dog parks are another ...

Well-cared-for dog parks are another asset

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bravo to all involved in making the much-requested Downtown Pittsburgh dog park a reality . Just as we've seen vibrant Downtown park spaces like Mellon Square and the Three Rivers Heritage Trails spur economic development and entice residents to make the Golden Triangle their home, well-cared-for exercise spaces for dogs can also be a key draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 1 hr Afrikan American 33
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 1 hr shark 195
America Held Hostage. 20 hr Jim 37
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - 23 hr The truth 2
Trump it up! 23 hr BIG Pork 9
Let's fix our country once and for all Wed Overtaxed 1
Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c... Tue Team Trump 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC