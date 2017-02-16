Warren police issue arrest warrant fo...

Warren police issue arrest warrant for West Market Street shooting suspect

Warren police have issued a warrant for the arrest of suspect wanted for a shooting at a West Market Street home. A neighbor told police that a man was shot at a home on the 2100 block of West Market at around 1:22 p.m. Tuesday.

