Warren police issue arrest warrant for West Market Street shooting suspect
Warren police have issued a warrant for the arrest of suspect wanted for a shooting at a West Market Street home. A neighbor told police that a man was shot at a home on the 2100 block of West Market at around 1:22 p.m. Tuesday.
