UpPrize finalists try to solve social problems
Ten finalists have been selected for UpPrize, a competition that challenges organizations to come up with technologies and solutions to help the needy in the Pittsburgh region. A total 175 organizations entered UpPrize in October to solve one of two challenges: developing technology to improve how nonprofits deliver services; and developing products or services to increase healthy food access for underserved people and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|4 hr
|eman juman dawaun
|6
|My Ancestors
|5 hr
|grammer police fail
|8
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|6 hr
|Lap Dady Bill
|5
|America Held Hostage.
|Thu
|Hillary The Clown
|57
|Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do...
|Thu
|TTT
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Yummy WTAE
|203
|Tax The Church - Fun Fact
|Feb 15
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC