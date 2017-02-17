UpPrize finalists try to solve social problems

UpPrize finalists try to solve social...

Ten finalists have been selected for UpPrize, a competition that challenges organizations to come up with technologies and solutions to help the needy in the Pittsburgh region. A total 175 organizations entered UpPrize in October to solve one of two challenges: developing technology to improve how nonprofits deliver services; and developing products or services to increase healthy food access for underserved people and communities.

