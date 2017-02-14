Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arre...

Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in domestic violence case

8 hrs ago

John Schnaedter, 36, of Mount Washington, faces one count of simple assault stemming from the incident, which police said happened Saturday outside a home on Bailey Avenue. Pittsburgh police received a call that day from a man who said he heard a woman screaming and saw "fists swinging" inside a Jeep on the street and then saw a woman laying on the sidewalk.

