Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in domestic violence case
John Schnaedter, 36, of Mount Washington, faces one count of simple assault stemming from the incident, which police said happened Saturday outside a home on Bailey Avenue. Pittsburgh police received a call that day from a man who said he heard a woman screaming and saw "fists swinging" inside a Jeep on the street and then saw a woman laying on the sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Ancestors
|5 hr
|hungry
|4
|Protest Against American Black Media
|5 hr
|Look To The Cookie
|10
|America Held Hostage.
|11 hr
|Team Trump
|54
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Mon
|nutzaplente
|2
|In need
|Mon
|Worker
|6
|Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O...
|Mon
|fact is fact
|4
|Caption Contest 308 ... and the winners of 307
|Mon
|josephgiorgianni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC