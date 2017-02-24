Toomey meets with some who have been protesting outside his office
A handful of the demonstrators who have been protesting weekly outside Sen. Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh office got to meet the object of their disaffection on Thursday. "We had a very respectful exchange with the senator," said Jill Helbling, one of those organizing weekly "Tuesday with Toomey" protests outside the Pennsylvania Republican's Station Square office.
