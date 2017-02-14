Sunday's wind storm toppled this eagl...

Sunday's wind storm toppled this eagle pair's tree - along with their new egg

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Mother Nature can be cruel. Case in point: A tree near Pittsburgh that had been the home to a pair of bald eagles came crashing down Sunday night, taking their newly-laid egg with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 1 hr T Swizzle 202
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 3 hr Upstanding White Guy 1
Tax The Church - Fun Fact Wed hmmm 1
My Ancestors Tue No Onion Heavy Mayo 5
Protest Against American Black Media Tue Look To The Cookie 10
America Held Hostage. Tue Team Trump 54
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read Mon nutzaplente 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allegheny County was issued at February 16 at 11:35AM EST

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,921,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC