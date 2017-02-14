Sunday's wind storm toppled this eagle pair's tree - along with their new egg
Mother Nature can be cruel. Case in point: A tree near Pittsburgh that had been the home to a pair of bald eagles came crashing down Sunday night, taking their newly-laid egg with it.
