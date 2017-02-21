State approves expansion for Pittsburgh's Environmental Charter School
Environmental Charter School at Frick Park may proceed with a planned expansion that could include a new high school and a second K-8 school, the Pennsylvania Charter School Appeal Board decided today. The development could cost Pittsburgh Public Schools, its home district, up to $11 million a year, according to figures from 2014, when the city school board first rejected the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|slurpeejuice
|208
|How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug...
|14 hr
|magic snake
|5
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mon
|Crockett n Tubbs
|2
|Wilkensburgh BBQ
|Mon
|Lube Party
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Mon
|oops they did it ...
|12
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Mon
|John
|4
|Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11)
|Mon
|John
|127
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC