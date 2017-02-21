Somali immigrant cab driver dies afte...

Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating; 2 charged

There are 2 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from Saturday, titled Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating; 2 charged. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a Somali immigrant cab driver found beaten and robbed last week in Pittsburgh has died. Company officials identified the victim as Ramadhan Mohamed.

eman juman dawaun

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
Wow. Wanna be Pittsburgh, Al Sharpton, ACLU flunkies were real quick to come on TV convinced this was a hate crime against a minority.

Turns out it was your own. Again.

Race pimp pigs. Lowest of the low.

Overtaxed

Pittsburgh, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
eman juman dawaun wrote:
Wow. Wanna be Pittsburgh, Al Sharpton, ACLU flunkies were real quick to come on TV convinced this was a hate crime against a minority.

Turns out it was your own. Again.

Race pimp pigs. Lowest of the low.
if the attackers were white it would be a hate crime. Since the cab drivers from Somalia they should label it a hate crime and kill those four and get them off the street!!
Pittsburgh, PA

