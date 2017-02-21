Sky's the limit: The airport area is ...

Sky's the limit: The airport area is ready for thoughtful growth

Since US Airways all but deserted Pittsburgh International Airport more than a decade ago, far fewer planes have been flying in and out. But the airport is so strategically positioned that no shortage of other businesses might want to land there.

