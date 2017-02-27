Shadyside's Roslyn Place a quirky, wood-block Pittsburgh wonder
Shadyside is home to the country's only known exposed wooden street outside of Alaska. Roslyn Place is a cul-de-sac of brick-shaped wood blocks surrounded by an enclave of 18 World War I-era homes off the 5400 block of Ellsworth Avenue.
