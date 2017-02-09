Rusted Root To Perform At The State T...

Rusted Root To Perform At The State Theatre On Feb. 16

Alternative rock band Rusted Root will make its return to State College to perform at the State Theatre on Feb 16. The group and their unique twist on rock music have been rocking together for two decades with eight albums to show for it. Eric Ian Farmer, a local singer/songwriter, will be opening up for Rusted Root for this show only.

