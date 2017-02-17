Ride-share passenger ordered to trial in pedestrian's death

A ride-share van passenger accused of killing a man outside a Pittsburgh club and then urging the driver to flee has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge. Thirty-seven-year-old Derek Vasos is charged in Allegheny County in the Feb. 5 death of 28-year-old Donald Ketter Jr. He's also charged with witness intimidation, but a judge Friday dismissed a charge of making terroristic threats.

