Review shos Liberty Bridge had 2 minor fires before major incident closed the bridge
Construction crews had doused minor fires on the Liberty Bridge twice in the previous three days before a major fire on Sept. 2 closed the bridge for 24 days, according to documents obtained from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
