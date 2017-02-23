Review shos Liberty Bridge had 2 mino...

Review shos Liberty Bridge had 2 minor fires before major incident closed the bridge

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Construction crews had doused minor fires on the Liberty Bridge twice in the previous three days before a major fire on Sept. 2 closed the bridge for 24 days, according to documents obtained from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 13 hr ThomasA 13
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 16 hr Love beauty 211
How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug... Tue magic snake 5
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Mon Crockett n Tubbs 2
Wilkensburgh BBQ Mon Lube Party 3
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Feb 20 John 4
Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11) Feb 20 John 127
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC