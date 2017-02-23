Region's refugee and Muslim groups on...

Region's refugee and Muslim groups on edge after attack on Somali ethnic minority

Police say they have no indication that the severe beating of a Somali Bantu refugee was a hate crime but are investigating all possibilities The attack has put his fellow refugees and Muslims even more on edge, saying they and their children have been bullied and harassed at work and school and in public buses in recent months. "We fear for our lives," said a Somali Bantu leader who gave his name only as Omar out of concern for his safety.

