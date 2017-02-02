Random Acts of Kindness: Baby's innocence shows what Christmas is all about
Several weeks past I had the pleasure of experiencing a random act of kindness from an unlikely source, a child. My wife and I were in church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|4 hr
|Bruh
|34
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|4 hr
|Trump
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|shark
|195
|America Held Hostage.
|Wed
|Jim
|37
|Trump it up!
|Wed
|BIG Pork
|9
|Let's fix our country once and for all
|Wed
|Overtaxed
|1
|Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c...
|Jan 31
|Team Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC