Police investigating claims of sexual assault at Yeshiva Schools
The Pittsburgh police bureau's sex assault unit is investigating claims of sexual assault involving a teacher at the Yeshiva Schools in Squirrel Hill. The investigation was confirmed Tuesday night by public safety department spokeswoman Sonya Toler, who was unable to provide more details.
