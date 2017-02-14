Pittsburgh man gets 15 to 40 years fo...

Pittsburgh man gets 15 to 40 years for killing 6-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

A Carrick man will serve 15 to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty this morning to third-degree murder for inadvertently shooting and killing a 6-year-old girl. Kamau Thomas apologized to the family of Isis Allen, as well as his to own, at this morning's hearing before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Ancestors 2 hr hungry 4
Protest Against American Black Media 2 hr Look To The Cookie 10
America Held Hostage. 8 hr Team Trump 54
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read 20 hr nutzaplente 2
In need Mon Worker 6
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... Mon fact is fact 4
News Caption Contest 308 ... and the winners of 307 Mon josephgiorgianni 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC