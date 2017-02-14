Pittsburgh man gets 15 to 40 years for killing 6-year-old

A Carrick man will serve 15 to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty this morning to third-degree murder for inadvertently shooting and killing a 6-year-old girl. Kamau Thomas apologized to the family of Isis Allen, as well as his to own, at this morning's hearing before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.