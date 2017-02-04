Pittsburgh-Based Peace, Love, And Little Donuts Coming To State College
Pittsburgh-favorite doughnut shop Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is opening a storefront in State College. A sign posted outside a Calder Way way window says the shop is coming soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'd Rather Have........
|12 min
|The Professor
|10
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|shark
|198
|America Held Hostage.
|6 hr
|MarkJ-
|39
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|Fri
|ThomasA
|53
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Feb 2
|Trump
|3
|Trump it up!
|Feb 1
|BIG Pork
|9
|Let's fix our country once and for all
|Feb 1
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC