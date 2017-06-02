People on the Move: 2/6/2017
Grossman Yanak & Ford LLP hired David Kerin and Cody Peddicord as tax associates, tax services group; and Christopher Breisinger, senior associate, audit and assurance services group. William F. Ward was appointed to serve as a member of Allegheny County's Accountability Conduct and Ethics Commission.
