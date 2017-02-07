Pa.'s Most Waned: Suspects on the Loose

Police in Lower Paxton Township are searching for Edward Martinez, 27, who is wanted on criminal trespass and harassment charges. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts whereabouts of Martinez, is asked to contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers via the county Crime Watch website , or call 1-800-262-3080.

