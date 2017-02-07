Pa.'s Most Waned: Suspects on the Loose
Police in Lower Paxton Township are searching for Edward Martinez, 27, who is wanted on criminal trespass and harassment charges. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts whereabouts of Martinez, is asked to contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers via the county Crime Watch website , or call 1-800-262-3080.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toom...
|11 min
|Just Teach
|1
|You are probably white
|6 hr
|Eff Yinz
|3
|Protest Against American Black Media
|7 hr
|Agree
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|12 hr
|yes to WTAE
|199
|You Know What They Say......
|Mon
|yep thats the spot
|1
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|Mon
|Team TRUMP
|61
|Wall being built
|Mon
|DahDum
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC