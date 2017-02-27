PA: Allegheny County Committee to Consider Vaping Ban Wednesday
Feb. 27--The Allegheny County Council's Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss legislation that would prohibit vaping in the county's indoor public places and workplaces. The committee, made up of nine council members, could send the legislation to the full council for consideration or let it die in committee.
