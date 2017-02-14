Oscars select nine unique films as contenders - or are they?
With the Academy Award nominations now out, the race is finally on to guess wildly about which of the nine nominated films will win the big enchilada, best picture. Of course you could read our Buzzmeter panelists or The Gold Standard column for more educated perspectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest Against American Black Media
|8 hr
|Chuck
|9
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|8 hr
|nutzaplente
|2
|My Ancestors
|9 hr
|Another Vet
|3
|In need
|12 hr
|Worker
|6
|Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O...
|20 hr
|fact is fact
|4
|Caption Contest 308 ... and the winners of 307
|20 hr
|josephgiorgianni
|1
|Review: MYT Waterproofing (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|Overtaxed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC