Old Crow Medicine Show To Celebrate '50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde' With Record & Tour

Americana act Old Crow Medicine Show recorded their take on Bob Dylan's iconic Blonde On Blonde LP at the historic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville last May. The band will issue the resulting album, 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde , on April 28. OCMS has also detailed an upcoming tour in which they will perform Blonde On Blonde in its entirety. Old Crow Medicine Show will begin the tour in support of 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on May 4. From there, May finds the group bringing the tour to Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Aspen, Denver, Knoxville, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Cooperstown, Pittsburgh and Columbus.

