National guidelines say fewer interve...

National guidelines say fewer interventions make for better births

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"The less intervention, the more control you feel you have over it," said Kathy Rex-Reefer, 31, of Bloomfield, who had help from both her husband, Brandon Reefer, and midwives at West Penn Hospital when she gave birth to her daughter, Frances, now 22 weeks old. Midwives and physicians in Pittsburgh say the guidelines released Jan. 25 by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are a welcome confirmation of longtime midwife practices and more recent adaptations in hospital labor and delivery rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are probably white 1 hr jinx the hood dec... 2
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 1 hr yes to WTAE 199
Protest Against American Black Media 20 hr Reversal 4
You Know What They Say...... Mon yep thats the spot 1
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh Mon Team TRUMP 61
Wall being built Mon DahDum 28
Do you think we're so innocent? Mon Facts better than... 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC