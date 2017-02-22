Mike Feinberg Co., a longtime party supply store in Strip District, will close in April
The legendary Mike Feinberg Co., one of Pittsburgh's favorite stores for party supplies, Steelers gear and souvenirs, will be shutting its doors the end of April after 60 years at its location on Penn Avenue in the Strip District. Marcia Feinberg, daughter of the store's founder Mike Feinberg, said the family made an agonizing decision a few days ago to sell the building and retire the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|MuAh
|210
|How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug...
|Tue
|magic snake
|5
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mon
|Crockett n Tubbs
|2
|Wilkensburgh BBQ
|Mon
|Lube Party
|3
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Feb 20
|oops they did it ...
|12
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Feb 20
|John
|4
|Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|John
|127
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC