Mike Feinberg Co., a longtime party supply store in Strip District, will close in April

The legendary Mike Feinberg Co., one of Pittsburgh's favorite stores for party supplies, Steelers gear and souvenirs, will be shutting its doors the end of April after 60 years at its location on Penn Avenue in the Strip District. Marcia Feinberg, daughter of the store's founder Mike Feinberg, said the family made an agonizing decision a few days ago to sell the building and retire the business.

