Meet Darrelle Revis' high-profile defense - a former Yankee's son
Darrelle Revis has spared no expense hiring prominent Pittsburgh attorney Robert Del Greco Jr. to lead his defense against four felony assault charges stemming from a fight on the city's South Side last Sunday. Del Greco is known as the "go-to" lawyer when it comes to defending celebrities, athletes and other high-profile clients who find themselves in trouble in Allegheny County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkensburgh BBQ
|11 hr
|short ribs
|2
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|11 hr
|oops they did it ...
|12
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|zap
|205
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|12 hr
|pghguy
|1
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|13 hr
|John
|4
|Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|John
|127
|How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug...
|Sun
|ZING BING POW
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC