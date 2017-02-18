Meet Darrelle Revis' high-profile def...

Meet Darrelle Revis' high-profile defense - a former Yankee's son

Darrelle Revis has spared no expense hiring prominent Pittsburgh attorney Robert Del Greco Jr. to lead his defense against four felony assault charges stemming from a fight on the city's South Side last Sunday. Del Greco is known as the "go-to" lawyer when it comes to defending celebrities, athletes and other high-profile clients who find themselves in trouble in Allegheny County.

