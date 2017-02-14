McDonald man accused of taking nude pictures of teenager
Investigators say a 37-year-old McDonald man has been arrested for allegedly taking nude pictures of a teenage girl. U.S. Marshals and Warren police arrested Jasen Schiebel on Monday on a warrant issued by the McDonald Police Department.
