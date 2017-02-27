LGBT group endorses Peduto in rare si...

LGBT group endorses Peduto in rare sighting of all mayoral candidates together

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto registered an early victory in a three-way Democratic mayoral race Sunday, capturing the endorsement of the Steel City Stonewall Democrats against the Rev. John Welch and city Councilwoman Darlene Harris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 38 min Trailer Trash for... 19
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 1 hr looking for more 214
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 5 hr David Coleman 9
News Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do... 11 hr McKeesport 2
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) 12 hr He Pharted Covertly 13
Protest Against American Black Media 20 hr it is true 12
Trump and Peduto 23 hr Tony 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC