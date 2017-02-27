LGBT group endorses Peduto in rare sighting of all mayoral candidates together
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto registered an early victory in a three-way Democratic mayoral race Sunday, capturing the endorsement of the Steel City Stonewall Democrats against the Rev. John Welch and city Councilwoman Darlene Harris.
