Lawsuit says mold killed patient at third UPMC hospital

The family of a Pittsburgh man who died in October after contracting a fungal infection while he was a cancer patient at UPMC Shadyside filed a lawsuit today alleging negligence by UPMC and the company that washes all of UPMC's laundry, Paris Cleaners Inc. The lawsuit filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas notes that there is another case of an unnamed patient who died at Shadyside in 2015 after contracting a fungal infection, bringing to six the number of people alleged to have died at UPMC hospitals after contracting a fungal infection.

