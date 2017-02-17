Independence supervisors award park c...

Independence supervisors award park contract

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: O-R Online

Independence Township supervisors Monday awarded a $6,789 contract to a Smith Township builder as part of ongoing plans for a 39-acre park in the township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkensburgh BBQ 8 hr short ribs 2
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 8 hr oops they did it ... 12
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 8 hr zap 205
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh 9 hr pghguy 1
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - 10 hr John 4
Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11) 10 hr John 127
How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug... Sun ZING BING POW 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC