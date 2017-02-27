In Pittsburgh, 'Fences' and August Wi...

In Pittsburgh, 'Fences' and August Wilson's Hill District

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

This Feb. 17, 2017 photo shows a colorful mural in the Hill District of Pittsburgh honoring playwright August Wilson and his work. The Hill District offers a rich map of places and stories connected to Wilson's plays, nine of which are set in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 29 min AWT 21
News Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;... 33 min shaun king 3
Peduto 54 min Tony 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 2 hr looking for more 214
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 7 hr David Coleman 9
News Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do... 13 hr McKeesport 2
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) 13 hr He Pharted Covertly 13
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC