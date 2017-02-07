Hundreds of students protest DeVos ou...

Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toomey's Station Square office

There are 1 comment on the WPXI story from 7 hrs ago, titled Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toomey's Station Square office. In it, WPXI reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Just Teach

Chicago, IL

#1 6 hrs ago
Teachers ought to be ashamed and this should be investigated.

They shouldn't be able to use our kids as political pawns.

Why not protest on a Saturday when our kids won't lose valuable hours of education?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are probably white 1 hr Fat Abbott 6
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 3 hr Afrikan American 62
KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09) 4 hr Belinda 94
Protest Against American Black Media 13 hr Agree 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 18 hr yes to WTAE 199
You Know What They Say...... Mon yep thats the spot 1
Wall being built Mon DahDum 28
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC