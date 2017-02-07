Higher education gets little in Wolf'...

Higher education gets little in Wolf's budget; $100 million more proposed for K-12

Read more: Post-gazette.com

Gov. Tom Wolf today proposed no dollar increase in next year's state budget for the four state-related universities, or for Pennsylvania's 14 community colleges, but a 2 percent or nearly $9 million boost for the 14-state-owned universities. The state-related campuses that would be flat-funded in their general appropriation for 2017-18 include the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Temple and Lincoln universities.

