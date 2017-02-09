Harrisburg makes top 35 'Best Places ...

Harrisburg makes top 35 'Best Places to Live,' outranks other PA cities

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The magazine noted in its highlights of the city that "the great outdoors are easily accessible...Bikers and runners take in the scenery of the Susquehanna River on the trails of Riverfront Park. Residents also enjoy hiking the famous Appalachian Trail or camping and mountain biking in the many nearby state parks and forests."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are probably white 4 hr Trump 14
Who Has Heard Of This, It's Amazing Thu crazy country 1
Protest Against American Black Media Wed freaking amen 6
Do you think we're so innocent? Wed truth is always b... 3
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh Wed Afrikan American 62
KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09) Wed Belinda 94
News Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toom... Wed Just Teach 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC