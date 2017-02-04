Harris seeking Democratic endorsement...

Harris seeking Democratic endorsement over incumbent Mayor Peduto

23 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Though she hasn't formally launched a campaign, Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris has sent the strongest signal yet that she plans to challenge Mayor Bill Peduto's re-election this spring. On Friday, she formally notified the Allegheny County Democratic Committee that she will seek its endorsement in the May 16 primary.

