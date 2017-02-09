Gov. Wolf Announces 51 PennDOT Projects Worth $33M
Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards announced fifty-one projects to improve transportation alternatives are in line for $33 million in federal funds. "These projects are important initiatives that enhance communities across Pennsylvania to create stronger economies and better infrastructure," Wolf said.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are probably white
|6 hr
|jim
|13
|Who Has Heard Of This, It's Amazing
|12 hr
|crazy country
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|Wed
|freaking amen
|6
|Do you think we're so innocent?
|Wed
|truth is always b...
|3
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|Wed
|Afrikan American
|62
|KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Belinda
|94
|Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toom...
|Wed
|Just Teach
|1
