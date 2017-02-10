Girl, 12, missing from Lincoln-Leming...

Girl, 12, missing from Lincoln-Lemington after parents drop her off for sleepover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... 41 min fact is fact 4
News Caption Contest 308 ... and the winners of 307 1 hr josephgiorgianni 1
Review: MYT Waterproofing (Sep '12) 4 hr Overtaxed 8
In need 13 hr Worker 4
drugs (May '13) 14 hr Worker 4
You Know What They Say...... 17 hr Sfinxy 10
America Held Hostage. 18 hr jeepers 50
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC