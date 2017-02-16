Gannon archivist in local films

When Gannon University Archivist Bob Dobiesz isn't busy sorting through school records at the Knight Tower, he can often be found indulging in his passion for acting and filmmaking. Dobiesz said he was always interested in theater, singing since grade school and participating in a number of plays and musicals throughout high school.

