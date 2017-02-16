Gannon archivist in local films
When Gannon University Archivist Bob Dobiesz isn't busy sorting through school records at the Knight Tower, he can often be found indulging in his passion for acting and filmmaking. Dobiesz said he was always interested in theater, singing since grade school and participating in a number of plays and musicals throughout high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|24 min
|Yummy WTAE
|203
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|6 hr
|Upstanding White Guy
|1
|Tax The Church - Fun Fact
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|My Ancestors
|Tue
|No Onion Heavy Mayo
|5
|Protest Against American Black Media
|Tue
|Look To The Cookie
|10
|America Held Hostage.
|Feb 14
|Team Trump
|54
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Feb 13
|nutzaplente
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC