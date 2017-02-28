Former Yeshiva employee worked as cam...

Former Yeshiva employee worked as camp counselor before teaching

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

A man who lost his teaching job at an Orthodox Jewish school in Squirrel Hill worked for the school as a summer camp counselor for several years before being hired as a teacher. A school official confirmed Tuesday that Nisson Friedman, who had taught boys in the first and second grades at Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh, also had worked as a camp counselor from 2007 through 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 40 min T Swizzle 217
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 2 hr vet 5
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 20 hr former democrat 24
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 20 hr pgh 12
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) Mon Charlie 14
News Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;... Mon shaun king 3
Peduto Mon Tony 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC