Former Yeshiva employee worked as camp counselor before teaching
A man who lost his teaching job at an Orthodox Jewish school in Squirrel Hill worked for the school as a summer camp counselor for several years before being hired as a teacher. A school official confirmed Tuesday that Nisson Friedman, who had taught boys in the first and second grades at Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh, also had worked as a camp counselor from 2007 through 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|40 min
|T Swizzle
|217
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|2 hr
|vet
|5
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|20 hr
|former democrat
|24
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|20 hr
|pgh
|12
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|Mon
|Charlie
|14
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|Mon
|shaun king
|3
|Peduto
|Mon
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC