Ford launches $1 billion autonomous research company in Pittsburgh
Ford announced this afternoon that it is investing $1 billion over the next five years in a Pittsburgh-based company to develop a virtual driver system for a self-driving vehicle it hopes to launch in 2021. The automaker has created a firm known as Argo AI that will be headed by engineers formerly affiliated with Carnegie Mellon University, Uber and Google.
