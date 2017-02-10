Ford launches $1 billion autonomous r...

Ford launches $1 billion autonomous research company in Pittsburgh

Read more: Post-gazette.com

Ford announced this afternoon that it is investing $1 billion over the next five years in a Pittsburgh-based company to develop a virtual driver system for a self-driving vehicle it hopes to launch in 2021. The automaker has created a firm known as Argo AI that will be headed by engineers formerly affiliated with Carnegie Mellon University, Uber and Google.

