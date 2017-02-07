February 07, 2017Storage unit burglarized: State police said the lock ...

February 07, 2017Storage unit burglar...

Storage unit burglarized: State police said the lock was cut on a storage unit at 140 Ohio St., Canton, on Feb. 1. Nothing appears to have been stolen, police said.

