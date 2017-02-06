Favorite retailers closing? Fill the void with these Pittsburgh boutiques
For a number of chains, 2017 has gotten off to a rocky start, with Macy's, J.C. Penney, Sears and Kmart shuttering stores. Meanwhile, Chicos, Men's Wearhouse, The Children's Place, Aeropostale and American Eagle are planning to close under-performing locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You Know What They Say......
|3 hr
|yep thats the spot
|1
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|3 hr
|Team TRUMP
|61
|Wall being built
|4 hr
|DahDum
|28
|Do you think we're so innocent?
|15 hr
|Facts better than...
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|16 hr
|Shaun King
|3
|I'd Rather Have........
|Sun
|pizza rob
|15
|America Held Hostage.
|Sun
|pizza rob
|40
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC