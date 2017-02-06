Favorite retailers closing? Fill the ...

Favorite retailers closing? Fill the void with these Pittsburgh boutiques

For a number of chains, 2017 has gotten off to a rocky start, with Macy's, J.C. Penney, Sears and Kmart shuttering stores. Meanwhile, Chicos, Men's Wearhouse, The Children's Place, Aeropostale and American Eagle are planning to close under-performing locations.

