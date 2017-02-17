Execution stayed for killer of 3 Pa. police officers

Richard Poplawski, center, is escorted by Allegheny County Sherriffs after being sentenced to death by lethal injection for the killing of three Pittsburgh Police officers Tuesday, June 28, 2011. A Pittsburgh man sentenced to die for the 2009 murders of 3 city police officers has been granted a stay of execution as he looks to overturn his conviction, media reports indicate.

