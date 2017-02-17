Execution stayed for killer of 3 Pa. ...

Execution stayed for killer of 3 Pa. police officers

16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Richard Poplawski, center, is escorted by Allegheny County Sherriffs after being sentenced to death by lethal injection for the killing of three Pittsburgh Police officers Tuesday, June 28, 2011. A Pittsburgh man sentenced to die for the 2009 murders of 3 city police officers has been granted a stay of execution as he looks to overturn his conviction, media reports indicate.

Pittsburgh, PA

