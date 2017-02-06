Election threatens tax credits for lo...

Election threatens tax credits for low income housing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oakland Affordable Living is part of a plan to bring needed affordable housing units to one of the city's most bustling and vibrant neighborhoods - but that plan got a little harder after the November election. The 49-unit project calls for 25 new units and 24 rehabbed units at Allequippa Place in Oakland - a neighborhood with good public transit access, a plethora of job opportunities at its hospitals and universities, and in need of affordable housing for non-students, said Wanda Wilson, executive director of the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 12 hr WasteWater 58
I'd Rather Have........ 16 hr pizza rob 15
America Held Hostage. 20 hr pizza rob 40
Protest Against American Black Media 23 hr Reversal 2
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Sat shark 198
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Feb 2 Trump 3
Trump it up! Feb 1 BIG Pork 9
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC