Election threatens tax credits for low income housing
Oakland Affordable Living is part of a plan to bring needed affordable housing units to one of the city's most bustling and vibrant neighborhoods - but that plan got a little harder after the November election. The 49-unit project calls for 25 new units and 24 rehabbed units at Allequippa Place in Oakland - a neighborhood with good public transit access, a plethora of job opportunities at its hospitals and universities, and in need of affordable housing for non-students, said Wanda Wilson, executive director of the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation.
