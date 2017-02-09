Do you live in one of the hottest rea...

Do you live in one of the hottest real estate markets in Pennsylvania?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

Buying a house is one of the most important decisions in a person's life, so finding the perfect house in the best location is crucial. That means buying a house in an area that has the potential for growth and high resale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are probably white 13 hr jim 13
Who Has Heard Of This, It's Amazing 20 hr crazy country 1
Protest Against American Black Media Wed freaking amen 6
Do you think we're so innocent? Wed truth is always b... 3
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh Wed Afrikan American 62
KDKA Marty Griffin (Oct '09) Wed Belinda 94
News Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toom... Wed Just Teach 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC