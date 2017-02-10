Denzel Washington's Fences Shoot Was ...

Denzel Washington's Fences Shoot Was Continuously Interrupted By Elderly Neighbor

50 min ago Read more: WENN Blog

An elderly man interrupted filming on Denzel Washington's new drama Fences every day by offering the star coffee while cameras were rolling. The Training Day actor had double the responsibility on Fences, a film adaptation of August Wilson's play, as he served as director and actor, portraying the downtrodden Troy alongside Viola Davis, who plays his wife Rose.

