Controller: PWSA audit reveals - perfect storm of mistakes and incompetence'

16 hrs ago

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb released the results of a performance audit of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Thursday. Lamb's investigation was done before a boil water advisory was issued in January and a current large leak amid low water levels at two reservoirs.

